Tips To Build Your Own Vape Coil

Building your own vape coil can be a rewarding and cost-effective way to customize your vaping experience. It allows you to experiment with different materials and coil configurations, but it also provides a deeper understanding of your device and its performance. If you are a pod system like the Ooka device, creating your own coil can improve your control over vapour production and flavor. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started with coil building.

Gather your materials:

Before you start building your own vape coil, you’ll need a few essential tools and materials. The most important items are the coil wire, wicking material (typically cotton), a coil jig or rod for wrapping, wire cutters, and tweezers. For wire, popular choices include Kanthal, Nichrome, and Stainless Steel, with each offering different resistance and heating characteristics.

For a device like the Ooka device, check the specifications to ensure the resistance of the coil you build is suitable for the device’s wattage limits. This will ensure that your coil delivers optimal performance without overloading the device.

Measure and cut the wire:

Once you’ve selected your coil wire, use a pair of wire cutters to measure out the appropriate length. Depending on the type of coil you want to build, the wire length will vary. A typical single-coil build may require about 6 to 8 inches of wire, while a dual-coil build will need more.

Wrap the coil:

Next, it’s time to wrap the wire around a coil jig or a suitable rod. The number of wraps you make will determine the coil’s resistance. For beginners, a simple 5 to 6 wraps around the jig is a good starting point. The tighter and more evenly spaced your wraps are, the better the performance of your coil will be.

Insert the coil and secure it:

After wrapping the coil, it’s time to insert it into the atomiser deck. For most devices, you’ll need to secure the coil using the provided screws on the deck. Tighten the screws gently to avoid damaging the coil, ensuring it sits securely in place.

Wick the coil:

Once your coil is securely installed, it’s time to wick it. Cut a piece of cotton that fits snugly into the coil but isn’t too tight, as this can impede the flow of e-liquid. After threading the cotton through the coil, trim the ends so they sit just above the juice wells. Ensure the wicking material touches the base of the tank or atomiser, but isn’t compressed, to ensure proper liquid absorption.