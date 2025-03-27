How to Budget for Writing a Will in Dubai

Drafting a will helps secure your assets and ensures your loved ones are cared for according to your wishes. When planning to create a will in Dubai, understanding the cost of making will in Dubai is important as it can vary depending on multiple factors such as legal assistance, the type of will, and additional services you may require. Knowing the potential costs involved allows you to budget effectively and make informed decisions.

Who will prepare the will?

The cost of making a will in Dubai often depends on whether you choose to prepare it yourself, use online platforms, or hire professional legal services. While preparing a will independently might seem cost-effective initially, it is crucial to ensure that it complies with Dubai’s legal framework. This is particularly vital for expatriates, as the inheritance laws in the UAE can differ significantly from other jurisdictions. Many professionals recommend consulting a qualified lawyer to avoid potential disputes or complications, and such services can influence the overall cost.

Expected costs

For those looking for a standard will, the fees typically involve lawyer consultation charges, drafting fees, and notarization costs. On average, working with a legal professional in Dubai for a straightforward will could cost anywhere between AED 2,000 to AED 10,000, depending on the complexity of the document and the reputation of the legal firm. For those with more intricate financial and family arrangements, the fees may increase as additional clauses and detailed legal work are required.

Additionally, registering the will with the relevant authorities is another component of the overall expense. If you register your will with the DIFC Wills and Probate Registry or the Notary Public Services, registration fees will apply, usually ranging from AED 5,000 to AED 15,000. These fees ensure that your will is legally enforceable and recognized by the government.

Budgeting for writing a will also involves accounting for updates and reviews over time. Life circumstances such as marriage, children, or acquiring new assets may necessitate revisions, which could result in additional costs. It is wise to discuss long-term costs with your legal advisor before proceeding.

Understanding the components of the expense and planning accordingly ensures that you have a clear roadmap when preparing your will. Considering reliable legal assistance is a worthwhile investment to secure your legacy, making the cost of making will in Dubai a manageable and necessary part of your financial planning.