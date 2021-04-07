Islam is a beautiful religion. Giving gifts in Islam is considered that you love or respect a person. In Islam, a gift is called ‘Hiba’. Giving gifts in Islam is highly promoted as it increases affection between two people.

Muslims often say “tahaabu, tahaadu” which means giving of gifts to increase love between two people.

In this article, we will discuss the importance of giving gifts in Islam. After reading this article, you will know the importance of giving gifts in Islam. Make sure that you give gifts to your friend and your family member often.

Prophet’s Sunnah

As Muslims, we follow the Prophet’s (P.B.U.H) Sunnah. Our Prophet (P.B.U.H) used to give people gifts and whenever someone gave him something no matter the worth, he always used to accept it in order to make the person happy. So, as a Muslim, you should do what the Prophet (P.B.U.H) used to do.

Admiration

You were not feeling well and wasn’t able to do your homework for school. Your friend came over to your house and helped you to do your homework. As an admiration, you can give your friend a gift so he will be pleased.

No Hatred

You might not like someone or some person doesn’t like you and you both always fight with each other. This thing is not appreciated in Islam. In this situation, you can give gifts to each other in order to settle down your arguments and also to eliminate hatred between you two.

Allah’s Pleasure

The most important objective of a Muslim is to seek the pleasure of Allah. One way of seeking pleasure of Allah is to give gifts to the people who are close to you such as your friends or the people in your family as gifts are a way to enhance love and affection.

Enhances Liking

Gifts should not just be given on occasions that are special but on days other than that as it enhances the liking and respect between people.

These were all the importance of giving gifts in Islam. You might have a friend who doesn’t offers prayers. As a good friend, you can ask her to offer prayers regularly by telling the importance of prayers to her. Also, to encourage her, you can get Islamic gifts for her such as modern prayer mats.