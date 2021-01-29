Painting is an art and it will help a person to calm down a bit and reduce the pressure of brain which will then reduce the level of anxiety and depression. It will be a very helpful therapy for people who have some concentration issues because it will help them concentrate on a certain task while enjoying that too. In art there are a number of things that will be fruitful in so many ways and one of the things is paint by numbers for adults. There are three steps through which you can start painting and end like a pro even when you do not know about the basics of painting. To know about these three steps you have to go here:

1-Preparation:

It is the first step and you have to gather all the tools and necessary items in this step as well as a place to sit calmly and start your painting. You have to get the complete kit which is available easily on the stores and also there are a lot of online stores that will provide you complete kit of paint by numbers which include the canvas with drawing on it, paints with numbers on the lid and the brushes. You can also get an easel but it is not necessary as you can start painting on any flat surface too.

2- Matching:

This is the second step and you have to be careful in this step because there is clearly mentioned numbers on the canvas drawing and you have to see that where the relevant number is and start painting with filling one number. You should not switch constantly between colors as it will give you anxiety and you will take more time to complete your painting. It is better toy start with the lighter colors but it is not mandatory and you can go according to your liking.

3- Admiring:

It is the third and most important part where you have to appreciate your painting no matter how little effort you make to create this art work. You need to admire your art by yourself and never wait for some external appreciation because you may not get the desired words from someone and then it will make you depress even more than before so try to have self-love and appreciate yourself every time.